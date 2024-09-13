It's been six years since Jackie O separated from her husband Lee Henderson. Now, the mother-of-one has opened up about intimacy post-divorce, and the anxieties that have come with having sex again.

"I thought 'How am I going to do this since it's been so long since I have been with someone new?'" Jackie said on her new podcast Her Best Life with her best friend Gemma O'Neill.

Watch Kyle and Jackie O on 60 Minutes. Post continues after video.



Video: Nine

Surprisingly for Jackie, 49, she found her first sexual encounter post-divorce "not terrifying at all".

"I just think because I'm older now there were no issues with feeling confident. In the moment I felt confident, I felt more OK with my body.

"Sex is very different now, very different, better, because I'm so much more confident," she added.

As she approaches 50, the radio host also said she is prioritising "self-love," removing the caregiver label she has had in previous relationships, and "putting up boundaries".