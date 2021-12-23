“Nine years ago, I had my last ever drink on Christmas Day. It took me 25 years to get there.”

I haven’t always been sober.

In fact, throughout my 20s I was drunk far more than I was not. I honestly didn’t see a problem with my drinking at the time and it was my body that decided I needed to stop long before my brain caught up with the idea and understood why.

Watch: Your Body After 1 Year Without Alcohol. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

I was a binge drinker, and I somehow thought that this was okay because everyone was doing it.

Drinking alcohol was very much a part of the social scene I was in and no one questioned how much you drank.

I thought because I only drank at night in pubs and clubs (predominantly) that meant I didn’t have a drinking problem.

My drinking days started early. It was 1987; I was in Year 11 at a new school and I was only 15 years old (I turned 16 in Year 11).

I was absolutely desperate to fit in and just have some friends. All the cool kids were having parties and drinking on Saturday nights so if I got an invite to any of these parties that is what I did. I drank to fit in.

This pattern continued throughout my HSC year as well.

During stu-vac, I should have been studying but I spent most of the time drinking cocktails, sitting in the sun working on my tan and well, not studying. And the day of my first HSC exam I went to the local RSL after the exam for a Melbourne Cup lunch to have a few more drinks.

It was easy to get into pubs and clubs, even though I was only 17. As soon as my friends had all turned 18 we got copies of their birth certificates from births, deaths and marriages or got re-prints of their driver’s licence.