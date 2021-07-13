'Trying to get a cute milestone photo mid-vomit': Just 34 photos that sum up having a newborn.

Whenever someone I know has a baby, the first thing I ask to see is a photo. You know, one of the adorable pics of the newborn bub that we both know the parents took many (ok, more like hundreds) of.

But in between all those cute snaps are the real photos - the ones where you look completely sleep deprived, or when the baby’s non-stop crying, or when you’ve ended up will a bit of spew on yourself, after you’ve already changed your top twice that day.

Watch: Iconic celebrity pregnancy reveals. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

We asked the Mamamia community to share a photo that summed up having a newborn - whether that’s an adorable or less picture-perfect one.

Here’s what they shared.

1. Rikki

"Daily walks come with extra 'baggage'."

Image: Supplied.