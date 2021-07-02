'I wanted to do it on my own terms.' Amber Heard has quietly welcomed a baby girl.

Amber Heard has quietly welcomed her first child via surrogate.

On Friday, the 35-year-old actress announced the news on Instagram, explaining that she decided she wanted children a few years back.

Video via Girlgaze.

"I’m so excited to share this news with you," she wrote. "Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms."

"I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalised to not want a ring in order to have a crib.

"A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone’s business. I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this."

Heard also shared the name she chose for her baby girl, that includes a middle name after her late mum, Paige.

"My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard," she wrote.

"She's the beginning of the rest of my life."