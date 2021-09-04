"I don't know what it's like to have a dad, but I still want to celebrate yours on Father's Day."

Once a year a conversation ripples through the world that I can never be part of.

One involving present shopping, family in-jokes, and the creation of memories that will fill photo albums and Instagram feeds for years to come.

I'd wager that for most of the world, much like a perfectly crafted toasted sandwich, feelings around Father's Day are sliced right down the middle.



Video via Mamamia.

On one side you have people who know what it's like to have a father hold their hand when they're scared, to toss around Dad jokes and be on call for emergencies involving everything from hospital visits to stubborn IKEA flatpacks.

But on the other side of the hypothetical sandwich are the people whose eyes automatically skip the 'For Dad' section when faced with a wall of greeting cards, because maybe their father has sadly passed away and the grief blocks out everything else.

Or maybe this particular parent is still out there in the world somewhere, but now your paths no longer cross. You're left living in that strange level of limbo where their name is still written on your birth certificate but no longer saved in your phone.

This is the category I have fallen into for more than 20 years.

When I try to picture what my dad might look like now, the closest image I can conjure up in my head is a faint version of a tall man with dark hair and a blurred face, the type of figure who appears like a flash in the background of a dream, or a nondescript extra in a crowded Marvel movie scene.

He doesn't know what my favourite TV show is or what type of music I sing along to in the car. He's never read any of the stories I've written, heard my voice speed up when I get a little too passionate hosting a podcast or know the reason why I last cried.

It's because of this that I can't really contribute to those Father's Day conversations that always emerge in the lead up to the first Sunday in September, when friends share what celebrations they have in store or even just grumble about having to spend the day with annoying siblings.

There is of course a wave of sadness that always comes with this particular date on the calendar passing by because, after all, who wouldn't mourn the loss of having that extra loved one in their corner as they go through life?