From tech gadgets to locally made treats: The best Father's Day presents to gift from afar.

This Father's Day is going to feel different for so many.

With restrictions stopping a lot of us from seeing loved ones (whether they live close by or overseas), millions of Australians will celebrate this Father's Day, Sunday, 5 September, over a phone call, FaceTime or Zoom. (Oh, and in case you missed it, here's 7 genius ways to celebrate when you can't physically be together.)

Watch: There's something special about the bond between dads and daughters. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

Keeping this in mind, we've created a gift guide that features presents you can give your dad in person or from afar. With vouchers he can save for later and thoughtful gifts that'll fit in a satchel you can ship to him, here are 27 ideas for Father's Day 2021. Now, who's off to the post office?

Treats for at home.

Image: Vero.