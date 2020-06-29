Christina spent 43 years in a cult. When she left, she was hit by a profound loneliness.

Christina Rasmussen graduated high school in the top one per cent of her state.

But her achievements were far from celebrated, even by her, because her purpose in life, according to the fundamentalist Christian organisation she grew up in, was to be a mother.

"When you're in a cult you're like a programmed robot," Christina told Mamamia. "That's the best way to describe it. You are not allowed any of your own thought, personality, or emotion."

Christina is appearing on SBS Insight on Tuesday night.



Christina's family has been a part of the cult-like organisation for five generations.

It doesn't operate under a specific name, but is commonly referred to as The Truth Church, and is so secretive the true number of followers is unknown by the congregation.

They live in normal houses, in normal communities, and the kids attend normal school. But their lifestyle is anything but normal by modern society's standards.

There's no TV, no makeup, no jewellery, no dancing, no music, no freedom of expression, and absolutely no tolerance for emotion.