Why Emily Seebohm's break-up led her to 'over-exercising' and only having 'a glass of milk for dinner'.

This post deals with eating disorders, and could be triggering for some readers.

In 2021, we all saw the incredible Emily Seebohm in action in the pool during the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The Olympic swimmer holds three Olympic gold medals and has 53 medals across the global stage. She's also broken multiple world records and still holds multiple Australian records across backstroke and the 200m individual medley.

Currently, Emily is one of the celebs on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

And last night, the Olympian opened up about her struggles with an eating disorder.

Emily Seebohm speaks on I'm A Celebrity... Post continues below.

In 2018, Emily went through a very public break-up.

Emily and her former partner, fellow swimmer Mitch Larkin, were seen as the golden couple of Australian swimming: it was a split very few saw coming. But it soon became embroiled in scandal when claims Mitch had cheated on her arose.

Speaking to Courier Mail Emily said: "I just want to get on with my life, move on and want nothing to do with him and that is the best outcome. I feel stronger than ever and ready to put all this behind us and move on with my life."

But behind the scenes, she was struggling.

"That experience started me on this really horrible pattern: seeing how long I could go without eating food, over-exercising, have a glass of milk for dinner. It was pretty full-on," she shared on I'm A Celebrity... last night.

Image: Network 10. And while in the depths of her eating disorder, people would "come up to me and say, 'Oh my goodness, you look fantastic what have you been doing?' That fueled the pattern." The Olympian also lost her period for over a year, "because of the malnourishment".