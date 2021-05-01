"It's been life changing." The biggest moments from Elliot Page's interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In December 2020, actor Elliot Page announced he was transgender.

"Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel so lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life," the 34-year-old wrote on Instagram.

"I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can't begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self."

Now, five months later, Page has given his first television interview since he came out as transgender, speaking to Oprah Winfrey on the latest episode of The Oprah Conversation.

Here are the biggest moments from their interview.

"It is life-saving." Elliot Page opens up about his surgery.

During the interview, Page explained that undergoing top surgery (otherwise known as chest reconstruction surgery) was "life-saving" for him.

"I want people to know that not only has it been life-changing for me, I do believe it is life-saving, and it's the case for so many people," Page told Winfrey.

"I just was probably driving my friends crazy, like sending them profile photos of me, you know, post-top surgery and how different I felt after that," he said.

"[It’s] just sort of this newfound energy, because it is such a freeing, freeing experience."

The actor explained it was the little things that have given him the most joy since transitioning.