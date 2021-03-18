Demi Lovato was raped at 15. Then she was raped again while overdosing on drugs.

This post deals with rape, drug abuse and disordered eating and might be triggering for some readers.

Demi Lovato is baring all for her new documentary, Dancing With The Devil.

And why? Because it seems the last two docos - despite tackling addiction, heartbreak and disordered eating - were simply scratching the surface.

In new clips released of the documentary, Lovato, 28, talks about her 2018 heroin overdose, and explains that she was raped while she was high on drugs.

Watch the trailer for Demi Lovato's Dancing With The Devil documentary.



“When they found me, I was naked, I was blue. I was literally left for dead after he took advantage of me, and when I woke up in the hospital, they asked if I had consensual sex,” Lovato said.

“There was one flash that I had of him on top of me. I saw that flash, and I said yes. It actually wasn’t until maybe a month after my overdose that I realised, ‘Hey, you weren’t in any state of mind to make a consensual decision.'”

Lovato doesn't say whether she has taken legal action against her alleged perpetrator, but she also shared how this isn't the first time this has happened to her.

In fact, when she was 15 years old, she was raped.

“I lost my virginity in a rape,” she said.

“We were hooking up but I said, ‘Hey, this is not going any further, I’m a virgin and I don’t want to lose it this way.’ And that didn’t matter to them, they did it anyways. And I internalised it and I told myself it was my fault, because I still went in the room with him, I still hooked up with him.”

Demi Lovato in her breakout role Camp Rock. Image: Disney.