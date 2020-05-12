Just all the best fan theories about Dead to Me season three in one place.

Warning: This post contains some spoilers for Dead to Me. You’ve been warned.

Sometimes, having the ability to devour a new season of your favourite TV show in less than 24 hours can kind of… suck.

Thanks to the instant gratification of streaming services, it’s not uncommon for the series you’ve been waiting months or even years for to be finished in less than a day.

For fans of Netflix’s Dead to Me, which was released less than a week ago, this is the sad reality they’re currently facing.

Watch the trailer for Dead to Me Season 2 below. Post continues after video.

And with the series ending on an epic cliffhanger, the waiting game for the next season of the dark comedy series is even more difficult.

Thankfully, despite the fact that a third season of the show hasn’t yet been confirmed, fans have already started devising theories about what could happen if the messy friendship between Christina Applegate’s Jen and Linda Cardellini’s Judy returns to our screens.

Following on from the addictive series’ shocking season finale, which precisely no one saw coming, most of us were left wanting more.

So, here are some of the best theories about what might happen if Dead to Me is renewed for a third season. (We’re crossing all of our fingers and toes.)

Ben is actually Steve.

Early on in the second season of Dead to Me, Jen and Judy opened the front door to find Steve’s identical twin brother, Ben.

It was a shocking moment, leading Jen to faint.

But what if Ben is actually… Steve?

Some fans have questioned whether Jen may have actually killed Ben – rather than Steve – meaning that Steve may have been pretending to be Ben.