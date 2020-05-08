Just 8 crucial questions we need answered in Dead To Me season two.

WARNING: Many, many spoilers for Netflix’s Dead To Me season one up ahead. If you haven’t watched, get on that right now, bookmark this page and come back later.

Dead To Me season one was one of our favourite new shows in 2019.

Released, and definitely binged in its entirety in only a few hours way back in May 2019, the delightfully hilarious, dark and twisted series kept us laughing, crying and gasping right to the very end.

Check out the trailer for Dead To Me season two. Post continues below video.

The series starred Christina Applegate as Jen and Linda Cardellini as Judy, two friends who bonded over grief and drinking wine before a major secret tore them apart. It earned almost universal praise and left us with a major cliffhanger when (spoiler alert!) James Marsden’s character Steve ended up face down and bloody in Jen’s pool.

But so much – like, so much – has happened in the 12 months since we first watched the first season, we definitely needed to jog our memories before season two is released on Friday evening and we’re betting you do too.

Here are the questions we still have from the end of season one, and what we hope is answered during season two.

How did Steve die?

After draining all the money from his bank accounts, Judy tells police about Steve’s money laundering.

At the end of the season, he turns up to Jen’s house looking for her, but instead gets involved in an uncomfortable conversation with Jen by her pool. Jen asks him to leave and he refuses, then Jen pulls out a gun.

Judy gets a call from Jen, who asks her to come over, and the final scene is Steve floating in Jen’s pool.

Did she shoot him? Did someone else shoot him? If he was shot, surely someone in Jen’s quiet neighbourhood, or her kids just metres away in the house, heard it?