The Big Christmas Gift Guide: 46 brilliant gift ideas for everyone in your life.

Christmas is fast approaching. And if you're anything like us, you've left shopping to the last minute (again) and you need some giftspiration for all the special people in your life.

Watch: Things Aussies never ever say at Christmas. Post continues below.


Video via Mamamia

Here, we've curated our ultimate 2020 gift guide, categorised into who you're buying for. So no matter which family member or mate you're struggling to come up with a present for, we've got you sorted.

Thank us later.

(P.S. if you're looking to buy locally, check out our Aussie and female-made gift guide!)

For the women in your life.

Emu Australia Mayberry Slippers, $59.95.

Image: Emu Australia. 

Aesop The Chance Companion, $67.

Image: Aesop. 

Slip White Pure Silk Pillowcase, $95.Image: Mecca.  SodaStream Spirit Water Maker in Boho Peach, $119.

Image: SodaStream. 

 Papinelle Resort Linen Robe in Sky Blue, $159.95.

Enesea Jewellery Baroque Hoop Earrings, $180.

Image: Enesea Jewellery. 

Aeyre Oval Tray Turquoise Spot, $249.

Image: Reliquia Collective. 

For the men in your life.

Nespresso Nomad Travel Mug Small, $25.

Image: Nespresso. 

The Body Shop Shave Away Kit, $35.

Image: The Body Shop. 

ORTC Custom Letter Cap, $49.95.

Image: ORTC. 

Uniqlo MEN Premium Linen Long Sleeve Shirt, $49.90.

Image: Uniqlo. 

AncestryDNA® Kit, $89.

Image: Ancestry DNA. 

Venroy Stretch Swim Short, $95.

Image: Venroy. 

Dior Sauvage Fragrance Set, $198.

Image: Dior. 

Apple AirPods with Charging Case, $249.


Image: Apple. 

For the beauty lovers.

Biology Moisture Therapy Body Wash, $27, and Moisture Therapy Body Lotion, $29.

Image: Biology. 

Everyday Humans Resting Beach Face SPF30 Sunscreen Serum, $41.

Image: Everyday Humans. 

Etoile Collective Clear Makeup Travel Case, $60.

Image: Etoile Collective. 

Jurlique Rose Essentials, $94.

Image: Jurlique. 

Ole Henriksen Happy Juice Brightening Skincare Set, $109.

Image: Ole Henriksen. 

Sand & Sky Aussie Skincare Essentials – Dreamy Skin Kit, $126.90.

Image: Supplied. 

Charlotte's Magic Skin Duo, $135.

Image: Charlotte Tilbury. 

Dyson Airwrap, $799.

Image: Dyson. 

Listen to You Beauty, Mamamia's podcast for your face. In this bonus episode, Leigh and Kelly discuss beauty Christmas presents.


For your in-laws.

BYREDO Tulipmania Hand Wash, $68.


Image: Mecca. 

Australian Distilling Co. Melbourne Gin (you can choose from each major city), $75. 

Image: Australian Distilling Co. 

Maison Balzac J'ai Soif Carafe Set Green, $89.


Image: David Jones. 

William Sonoma Marble & Brass Monogram Board, $74.

Image: William Sonoma. 

For your work colleagues.

Frank Green Tap to Pay Reusable Cup, $39.95.

Image: Frank Green. 

Glasshouse Night Before Christmas Soy Candle, $54.95.

Image: Glasshouse. 

T2 Worldly Treasures, $55.

Image: T2. 

Hey Tiger The Festive Four Happy Holidays Gift, $58.

Image: Hey Tiger. 

For your best friend.

Peaches Pilates Online Classes, $19.99 month or $119.99 year.

Image: Peaches Pilates. 

Casetify Neon Sand Liquid Case, $60.

Image: Castify. e

Lucy Folk Taco Friendship Band - Yellow Gold Plate, $75.

Image: Lucy Folk. 

XRJ Celebrations Blobbies Tulum Candle, $90.

Image: XRJ Celebrations. 

Bec + Bridge X Pared Big Mamma Sunglasses, $250.


Image: Pared Eyewear. 

For the kids

Ellie-Mae's Sparkle Children's Book, $10 (a percentage of proceeds go to Save The Children).

Image: Michael Hill. 

Bluey 5-in-1 Games, $14.99.

Image: Amazon. 

Target x Disney Disney Princess Jasmine Soft Plush Doll, $29.

Image: Target. 

SUNNYLIFE Inflatable Glitter Pool Ring, $34.95.

Image: Laguna Lifestyle. 

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 Portable Speaker, $97.


Image: Supplied. 

 Fants Kids Full Length Wetsuit, $150.

Image: Fants. 

For the people that are really hard to buy for.

Pampelle Grapefruit Aperitif, $41.99.


Image: Pampelle. 

Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey, $32.99.

Image: Supplied. 

Poolside with Slim Aarons, $85.

Image: Peters of Kensington. 

Six Month Subscription to Readly, $89.94.

Image: Readly. 

Six Month Audible Gift Membership, $93.95.

Image: Audible. 

Feature image: Mamamia/Supplied.

