The conversation we need to have: The uncomfortable truth about Chris Lilley's success.

It was one of the biggest success stories for Australian comedy in the 21st century. Until it wasn't.

In the early 2000s, Chris Lilley paved out a comedic career based on satirical mockumentaries that swiftly became cultural phenomenons, praised by millions.

At the time, he achieved global success for the likes of Summer Heights High, We Can Be Heroes, and Angry Boys.

But in recent months, Lilley's comedy has faced a reckoning.

Amid the backdrop of the recent Black Lives Matter protests, Netflix decided to remove four of Chris Lilley's shows from their library due to the actor's portrayal of non-white characters.

In a number of the shows, Lilley used brownface and blackface, including most famously for Jonah Takalua in Summer Heights High, and in the subsequent spin-off show, Jonah From Tonga.

Jonah was a troubled Tongan student who was abusive and aggressive to those around him. He was also a fictional character played by a middle-aged white man in black makeup.

Chris Lilley played 'Jonah from Tonga'. Image: ABC. Now, people are recognising the irrefutably racist nature of Chris Lilley's comedy.

But amid the chorus of condemnation, there's an uncomfortable truth that weighs heavy on the shoulders of millions of Australians.

As a country, we laughed.

Of course, it wasn't everyone. But overwhelmingly, Australians sat on their couches and turned on our public service broadcaster, the ABC, and laughed at a white man using brown makeup as he perpetuated racist stereotypes of Polynesian people.