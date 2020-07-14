No one made it through last night's episode of The Project without a tear or two, with an important and emotional special spearheaded by host Carrie Bickmore.

The show covered personal stories, interviews, beanies and uh, Tommy Little being hit by hockey pucks, as well as a reunion between Carrie and neurosurgeon Professor Andrew Kaye, the doctor who treated her late husband Greg Lange's brain cancer for more than a decade.

Professor Kaye, who Carrie and Greg called 'the Prof', retired from the Royal Melbourne Hospital last year.

Carrie speaks to Professor Kaye, who treated her late husband Greg for brain cancer. Post continues below video.

"Ten years ago, one of the brains operated on by the Professor was my late husband, Greg. But back then, we used to call him Prof," she said before reading out a letter Lange had written about the Prof.

﻿"We enjoyed some verbal sparring over how much of a dud club [the Hawks] were. The Prof said, 'all right, you’ve got a brain tumour and we need to get it out or you'll die'. I sat stunned for a minute, the transition from Hawthorn to an operation to avoid death seemed a little quick. Surely some thinking music or polite conversation was needed.

"But that was the Prof. Blunt and to the point. I don't know if it was the plastic brain on the table, the well-lit and tidy room or the banter on AFL but I knew right then and there this was the guy for me."

Carrie, taking a moment to compose herself, asked the Prof if he remembered meeting Greg.

"I remember him vividly," he responded.

"﻿I remember his extraordinary courage. I never cease to be amazed by the courage of the people that I treat. People say, 'doctors have to have courage, they have got to be bold'. It is not the doctors who have got the courage, it's the patients."