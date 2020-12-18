The 4 women who are rumoured to be taking on the role of The Bachelorette in 2021.

Another year of reality TV has come and gone.

We watched the utter chaos that was Married at First Sight, fell in love with MasterChef and put our bets on the winners of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.

And we're utterly devastated that it's all over.

Thankfully, we've got some good news about reality TV in 2021.

There have been reports circulating about a bunch of ladies who are rumoured to take on the role of Bachelorette in 2021. And the lineup sounds pretty bloody good.

Among the list of ladies is 'Strawberry Kisses' singer Nikki Webster.

"Australia's next Bachelorette, could you imagine?!" Nikki, 33, said when speaking to Woman's Day. "You know what? I could totally do that! One hundred per cent I'm there – how else do you meet men these days?"

"I'm not one of those people who says, 'Oh I'm not doing [reality TV] again,' I love supporting the entertainment industry," the mother-of-two said.