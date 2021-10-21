12 things about remote work we'll be adopting as we go back to the office. And 12 we won't.

2020 and 2021 saw a shift in the modern workplace like we've never seen.

Traditionally the domain of part-time workers and parents of young children, remote working was by no means a norm for most companies before the pandemic hit.

But after almost two ~unprecedented~ years that sent millions of people out of the office and into bedrooms, living rooms, and kitchens around the world, it looks like there might just be an end in sight to compulsory remote work in Australia.

Side note: Check out the things successful women do every day. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

With NSW allowing employees a return to office without mandatory face masks as of Monday the 18th of October, and with Victoria not far behind, it's got us thinking: was working from home really all that bad?

Co-founder and CEO of professional messaging tool Slack, Stuart Butterfield, thinks not.

According to his company's Future Forum research, most workers don't want to return to the office full-time.

"We all thought [remote work] was impossible, [but] productivity remained high over the course of this year," he told Mamamia.

Despite this, for many of us a return to office life is an inevitable reality - love it or hate it.

So, we thought we'd take a look at the best things about working from home to take with our return, and a few things that we're looking forward to ridding ourselves of.

Here's what 8 women in the Mamamia community had to say.

READ MORE: "Treat your inbox like a dryer." 5 work productivity hacks that actually... work.

Emma

Adopting: "While working from home I've been checking in with my manager via Slack every morning to chat through my workload. By opening up that communication first thing, I feel so much more on top of things and able to adapt when things change."

Letting go of: "I'm very much looking forward to letting go of working outside of my shift hours. There has been a tiny bit of me that thinks I can go a few hours overtime if I'm feeling unproductive through the day, and it always leaves me dragging work out to every hour of my day. No more. I'm very keen to work while in the office and switch off while I'm not."