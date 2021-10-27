'I've always been an outgoing person. But after lockdown, socialising feels exhausting.'

I’ve always been a life-of-the-party type - you know, loves a sesh, loves a storytelling moment, always down for boozy brunch.

I’m the organiser of my group and pre-COVID, I was always planning the weekends away and the house parties and buying the gig tickets.

But this month, I’ve struggled big time with the return to socialising.

I’m in Sydney, so we exited a three-month long lockdown on Monday, October 11. We went from hard limitations like exercising with one other person, to five person picnics, to 20 people allowed in your home in just under two weeks. It’s been fantastic - but it’s also been A LOT.

Watch: The characters who would own the pandemic. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

I thought I’d be champing at the bit to run free again - to sink beers at the pub with my friends, lie around on couches watching Love Island together, and have big get-togethers with my family.

Instead, I’m finding even the smallest of gatherings are leaving me depleted.

Not just depleted - anxious. I’ve managed anxiety all my life, but it’s never been social anxiety - the kind where you might be terrified of social situations or find it difficult to make small talk and be around lots of people. But over the weekend, I literally had to be a no-show to my second Sunday event because I just couldn’t walk into another crowded bar and yell over the noise again. I couldn’t handle the breathy heat of another enclosed space and all the hugging and squishing in at a packed table.

I used to love that stuff, and now it makes me feel stressed to the point of feeling sick. So I sat in my car, doing deep breathing to quell heart palpitations, before just giving up and apologising to my friends.

I don’t think I’m developing social anxiety, but I do think I’m experiencing a short-term version of it due to months of being told to fear the world, followed by the rapid re-opening that’s occurred in Sydney.

I’m not necessarily opposed to how fast we’ve reopened - I trust the health authorities, at least, and while I’m a little skeptical about whether our state government is following health advice to a T, we did need to open up at some point and we’ve done so at a high vaccination level.

But the complete 180 from isolation to being thrust back into a life that for the most part mirrors what we had before COVID has been overwhelming.