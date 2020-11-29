'If you have to ask whether you're having an emotional affair, you probably are.'

We were several cocktails down and my friend’s eyes were glassy when she abruptly said to me, "Do you think it’s wrong that I don’t tell my husband every time Evan sends me a Facebook message?"

Evan was once married to a friend of ours, and he is a peripheral presence in both of our lives, but I have never swapped Facebook messages with him or exchanged more than quick smiles of greeting when passing in the street.

I said, "What do you mean? Do you just mean you don’t report every message to your husband in real time, which would in fact be a bit weird? Or do you mean that you pretend to be messaging someone else, maybe me, when you’re actually swapping paragraphs with Evan?"

Her silence told me everything. We had another drink. "The thing is," she said, "he gets me. He’s such a good friend to me, he really makes me laugh and I need that at the moment, you know? I’ve had a tough year, and it’s just such fun to have someone new to chat to".

In my head, alarm bells began to ring.

When I cheated on my husband, my affair did not begin as a conscious decision. My marriage was in a happy, safe and good place. My children were growing up, I had a lot more time for myself, and I joined a local running group. I then became active on its Facebook page, chatting and joking with fellow members and occasionally helping to arrange social running events.

In time, over the course of a year or more, the lighthearted messages I regularly swapped with one of the men in the group moved increasingly to Messenger rather than the open group page. I hardly noticed when this happened.

I did notice, though, when he said, "Let’s email about this instead, it’s easier than Facebook when I’m in the office." I also noticed when he casually took my phone number to arrange a lift back from a race, and the next training session update from him was a green text square in the middle of my locked phone screen, rather than an email hidden in my unrefreshed inbox and which I might not have seen until the next morning.