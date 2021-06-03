Nine lesbians were asked, "How does sex work?" Here's what they said.

Is it just a phase? Do you get sick of talking about your feelings? How does sex work?

These were just some of the questions asked on Wednesday night's episode of You Can't Ask That.

This week's episode of the eye-opening ABC show featured interviews with nine Australian lesbians.

There was Margherita, a lesbian woman who was raised by nuns in an orphanage in the 1950s.

There was Dorothy, an 86-year-old leading figure in the Uniting Church who realised she was a lesbian while married with kids.

And there was Dina, a 24-year-old Lebanese Muslim woman.

The questions asked, as often is the case with You Can’t Ask That, demonstrated the stigma that is often attached to the LGBTQI community.

The women involved also discussed coming out, their sex lives, and discrimination.

Here's what they had to say.

"Were you scared of coming out?"

When asked about their experience of coming out, the women shared vastly different experiences.

For some women, coming out was a fairly positive experience.

"Coming out was only difficult to myself," one woman, Sally, shared. "Nobody in my life batted an eyelid."

Uniting Church minister Dorothy also had a positive experience when coming out to her church after she started dating the "love of her life".

"I felt after a little while that I should come out... I wanted to own who I was," she said.

"When I came to the assembly, I remember standing there with my whole body shaking," she continued.

