Footy players were asked "why do so many of you treat women like s**t?". Here's what they said.

In a TV show full of uncomfortable questions for footy players, there was one that fired up former NRL champion Willie Mason.

Speaking on ABC's You Can't Ask That on Thursday night, Mason, along with other former NRL and AFL players including Ian Roberts, Todd Carney, Dean Widders, Jude Bolton, Brock McLean and Dan Jackson, were faced with the question: "Why do so many of you treat women like s***?"

"How do so many... that's bulls***," Mason said, reading the question card.

"There's over 1000 people that play this game. You're talking about five people."

Mason then called for more serious repercussions for players who do disrespect or harm women.

He recalled seeing a video of an NRL player degrading a woman during a sexual act, suggesting there were double standards where Carney lost her job after his infamous 'bubbler' incident while this player continues to play.

"That guy who filmed that girl, putting his foot on her head, spitting on her," Mason said. "The disrespect I saw in that video made me sick and I see some pieces of s**t playing our game right now.

"Todd Carney, on the other hand, just pissed his own mouth and got his contract ripped up, and I don't think that's fair.

"I just don't think the repercussions are big enough."

Todd Carney on You Can't Ask That. Image: ABC.