'I have been mistaken for the #WrongAsian. There's nothing funny about it.'

A few years ago, I was walking down a corridor at a former workplace when a colleague stopped me.
"Hello!" she said, brightly. "I didn't know you were here. It's so great to see you back!"
A few thoughts rushed through my head at once:
I haven't been anywhere.
Or have I?
No, I haven't.
I really need to pee.
What is she talking about?
The question though, was really: Who is she talking about?
There was only one other Asian woman on the same floor (yes, Asian people are underrepresented in mainstream media, tell me something I don't know) and she was on maternity leave. She and I looked nothing alike. Our hair, facial structure, physique, even our dress sense - there was nothing similar between us.
Except, of course, for our race.
As the truth was dawning on me, so too was it dawning on my colleague. I could see her face turn red in embarrassment, and, not wanting to embarrass her further by pointing out she had mistaken me for another Asian woman, I smiled and said, "Well, it's good to be here!" and ran off to the toilet.
I really needed to pee.
**********
Over the weekend a few media outlets confused comedian Ali Wong's husband, entrepreneur Justin Hakuta, with actor Randall Park. Wong and Park starred in 2019's rom-com Always Be My Maybe together.
Asian-American Comedian Ali Wong Announces Divorce, Media Gets #WrongAsian https://t.co/L86KW6EHNM— Best in Newyork (@best_newyork) April 15, 2022