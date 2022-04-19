'I have been mistaken for the #WrongAsian. There's nothing funny about it.'

"No, no, no," he said, face still red.

Cindy and I laughed about it afterwards. What else can you do?

**********

I know this is an article about race, but I can honestly tell you I really dislike talking about my ethnicity.

As a Chinese woman, I'm hyper-aware of the line between experiencing racism and internalised victimisation. I don't want to cross into the territory of "woe is me" and "look at my pain" or some other palaver.

Despite experiencing racism, I am not a victim. Casual racism is borne from ignorance, not extreme prejudice. I am privileged to live in a society where I can talk openly about race and racism, and to not be penalised for speaking out.

So, I only want to say something when something needs to be said. And something needs to be said about mistaking people of colour for other people of colour - whether that's in the media, the workplace, a restaurant, or anywhere else.

STOP DOING IT.

That's what I would like to say. Please, just stop.

Because while I have laughed it off a number of times, it's not funny. Like many people, humour is my defense mechanism. It's always engaged when it comes to casual racism. I have laughed off so many microaggressions of casual racism. Even the word "microaggression" minimises it, doesn't it? Micro. A small thing. Just a minor inconvenience; here one moment, gone the next.

Get over it, you say.

Have a sense of humour, you say.

But when it keeps happening, it gets harder to brush off. It burrows in deep, and carves out a space in you.

Here's what it really feels like when you mistake me for another Asian person - It makes me feel invisible. You're looking at me, but you're not seeing me.

It also makes me feel like I am only my race. That all the other parts that make me me are superfluous. Discarded and unnecessary.

It's an awful way to feel, and I'm sure you would never want to do that to someone on purpose.

If you're in the media, do your homework. Research the person. Put up the right photo.

Expand your friendship circle if you can. If everyone you associate with looks like you, then it can be pretty hard to diversify your thoughts.

When you meet people, look at them. Really look. Note their characteristics, not just their race.