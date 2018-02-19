An open letter to the people of Western Australia: We have a serious apology to make.

“You never really understand a person,” Harper Lee wrote as Atticus Finch in To Kill a Mockingbird, “until you consider things from his point of view. Until you climb inside of his skin and walk around in it.”

Of course, literally climbing inside someone’s skin and going about your business is frowned upon. So perhaps Lee was using this Texas Chainsaw Massacre-esque imagery as a metaphor. For empathy.

What we do know, is that Lee was obviously referring to the misunderstood people of Western Australia; a people who we don’t consider nearly enough.

Last week, Hotels.com sent us on a holiday to Perth, and we learnt something… chilling.

We’d heard whispers, of course. And by whispers we mean people yelling through the internet at 8:30pm on weeknights. But we didn’t understand. Not until we lived it.

It began on the Tuesday night. We're addicted to Married at First Sight, you see, and as we raced back to our hotel room from a picturesque winery, we thought about how lovely it would be to cosy up in bed with a) snacks b) our favourite show and c) our Married at First Sight Lols Facebook group which provides running commentary.

We had butterflies in the pit of our stomachs. This is the kind of joy life is all about.

Until we checked Facebook.

And it was already f*cking ruined.

Listen to Clare and Jessie Stephens debrief on last night's episode of Married at First Sight (that, yes, has already aired in Perth). Post continues after audio.



Because Perth LIVES IN THE PAST BY THREE HOURS AND HOW HASN'T ANYONE FIXED THIS YET.