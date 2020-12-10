The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Friday December 11.

Ellen DeGeneres tests positive for coronavirus and halts show until January.

Production on Ellen DeGeneres' talk show has halted until January after the TV host tested positive for coronavirus.

"Hi everyone. I want to let you all know that I tested positive for COVID-19," DeGeneres announced on Twitter.

"Fortunately, I'm feeling fine right now. Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all the proper CDC guidelines.

"I'll see you all again after the holidays. Please stay healthy and safe."

The 62-year-old is the latest celebrity to test positive, with others including Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, Hugh Grant, Kanye West, and Gloria Estefan.

The Ellen Show is filming in the Los Angeles area which this week reimposed restrictions on household gatherings and shut down indoor and outdoor dining amid a surge of the virus.

DeGeneres only returned to TV in September after months off air, during which time she faced allegations of bullying and toxic workplace behaviour.

Govt cancels University of Queensland vaccine order, increases other vaccine access.

The federal government has canned a deal to buy tens of millions of doses of a potential coronavirus vaccine being developed in Australia.

The University of Queensland and biotechnology company CSL have abandoned trials of their COVID-19 vaccine candidate after some participants returned false positive results for HIV.

Health Minister Greg Hunt said on Friday this was caused by a protein used, and the decision to cancel the trial was down to the risk to vaccine confidence.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said this outcome showed why the government had "spread our risk" across four different vaccine projects.