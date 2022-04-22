"It's grieving and being grateful at the same time." The devastating impact of twin loss.

This story deals with miscarriage and stillbirth and could be triggering for some readers.

The news of Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez's baby's death has raised awareness of just how devastating it can be to lose one twin, while celebrating the birth of the other.

Renata and Ben from Victoria experienced twin loss and understand the grief and complexity of emotions that accompanies this experience.

"The truth is no one talks about the consuming grief, the sadness, the mixed feelings, the anger you feel after you lose a baby," Renata says.

"People tell you to move on, that things happen for a reason. I’m constantly trying to understand why this has happened to me, to us, and it’s very hard to understand why."

Watch: Mamamia's tribute to the babies we have lost.



Video via Mamamia.

Renata and Ben's journey to pregnancy and parenthood was a rollercoaster of grief, guilt, sadness and gratitude.

"When we started our parenting journey and first fell pregnant, I had a miscarriage," Renata says, explaining that it was particularly difficult as she was due at the same time as a couple of her close friends.

What began as excitement to be sharing the pregnancy with loved ones, turned out to be a painful reminder of what the couple had lost.

"I was the only one to have a miscarriage," she says. "At the same time you’re happy for them but it’s very hard to see them moving forward and you feel like you're left behind."

Renata was lucky to fall pregnant again, welcoming their baby Alex. "I had a really easy pregnancy that time. It was a beautiful birth experience."

When her little one was just over a year old, Renata and her husband discovered that not only were they expecting again – Renata was pregnant with twins. The news came as a big surprise and they were very excited to be expecting twins.

"To start with, it was a huge shock because I had a not even 18-month-old. I was going to have three kids under two."

Getting her head around the surprise was "massive", but the couple would soon receive some devastating news.

"As the pregnancy progressed, we found out there was an issue with one of the babies. And then there was a concern for the other baby too. There were three or four months of ups and downs and trying to figure out what was going to happen. 'Are you going to have two babies? Are you going to have one baby? Are you going to have no babies?'"