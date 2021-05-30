The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Monday May 31.

Victoria frantically investigating aged care "mystery" case.

A Melbourne aged care worker's "mystery case" has authorities worried, as fellow staff members and residents prepare for more COVID-19 testing and vaccinations.

Arcare Maidstone residents were locked down and placed into self-isolation on Sunday after a female healthcare worker at the facility tested positive.

The Altona woman worked at the site in the city's northwest on Wednesday and Thursday and may have been infectious at the time.

Arcare chief executive Colin Singh said no other staff members or residents had returned positive results but further testing was planned for Tuesday.

The Altona woman, one of five local cases reported on Sunday, tested positive despite receiving her first coronavirus jab on May 12.

Only a third of Arcare Maidstone's 110 staff and 53 of 76 residents have been vaccinated so far, and the federal government has brought forward scheduled vaccinations to Monday.

Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation Victorian branch secretary Lisa Fitzpatrick said vaccination rates at the facility demonstrated Canberra's "go-slow culture" on aged care.

Across Melbourne, vaccination hubs have been swarmed by residents, with video outside the Royal Exhibition Centre obtained by 9News, showing a female medical worker stepping outside to inform those waiting there were no Pfizer vaccines available for walk-ins.

"Please stop yelling at me," she can be heard saying.

"It's not fair. I'm doing my best."

As Victoria's list of exposure sites soared past 200, Acting Premier James Merlino said no decision has been made on whether the state's seven-day lockdown will end on Thursday evening as planned.