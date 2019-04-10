The trailer for Netflix's Last Summer just dropped and we already have feels.

If you’ve re-watched To All the Boys I Loved Before more times than you can count, then same.

But never fear. Netflix just dropped the trailer for new rom com Last Summer, and when you watch it you might just be ready to move on from Peter and Lara Jean.

Just kidding. We will never be ready.

However, The Last Summer trailer is definitely making us feel things.

Watch the trailer for The Last Summer. Post continues after video.

Set in Chicago, the plot follows four teenagers as they navigate their final summer before finishing high school, trying to figure out who they are before starting college.

The high school students – played by Riverdale’s K.J Apa, Aussie actress Maia Mitchell, Halston Sage from Nickelodeon series How to Rock, and Sosie Bacon from 13 Reasons Why – struggle with dreams, relationships, and identity.

And there’s just the exact right amount of teenage angst thrown in for good measure.

So put May 3 on the calendar, organise a girls’ night, and prepare to feel love again.

You can watch The Last Summer on Netflix May 3.

