The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Tuesday June 15.

Tamil family to live in Perth temporarily.

A Tamil family being held in immigration detention on Christmas Island since 2019 will be allowed to live in Perth temporarily, but the longtime future for the family is still unclear.

Immigration Minister Alex Hawke will allow the Murugappan family to live in Perth while four-year-old Tharnicaa Murugappan undergoes treatment in hospital.

"The family will now reside in suburban Perth through a community detention placement, close to schools and support services, while the youngest child receives medical treatment from the nearby Perth Children's Hospital and as the family pursues ongoing legal matters," he said in a statement.

"Today's decision releases the family from held detention and facilitates ongoing treatment, while they pursue ongoing litigation before the Administrative Appeals Tribunal, Federal Court and High Court.

"Importantly, today's decision does not create a pathway to a visa."

Immigration Minister Alex Hawke on 2GB now. He says there's no guarantee the Tamil family will be able to stay, and that no judicial process to date "has found that we owe them protection" — Gavin Coote (@GavinCoote) June 14, 2021

The federal government has been weighing up what to do with the Murugappan family as it faces mounting pressure to let them stay in Australia.

The family, who had arrived by boat and established their home in the central Queensland town of Biloela, was put in immigration detention upon their visa expiry in 2018.