'This one dishwasher habit tells me everything I need to know about you.'

Let's talk about the elephant in the kitchen, shall we? The way you stack your dishwasher speaks volumes about who you are as a person. And if you're one of those heathens who place cutlery handles down, well, we need to have a serious chat.

I used to be like you, blissfully unaware of the chaos I was unleashing upon my household. But then, like a bolt of lightning, it hit me: handles up is the only way to go.

It's not just about efficiency; it's about respect for the very tools that nourish us.

Picture this: you're unloading the dishwasher, reaching for that sparkling clean fork, only to realize you've just smudged your grubby fingers all over the prongs. Congratulations, you've just undone all the hard work your trusty dishwasher put in. It's like painting a masterpiece and then dragging your sleeve through it before the paint dries.

Now, I know what you're thinking: "But doesn't it clean better with the prongs facing up?"

The answer is, of course, no. Technically speaking, dishwashers are pretty good at their job regardless of cutlery orientation. The eating side will get just as clean in its plastic cage as it will facing up to the rest of the dishwasher.

The handles down method is more about the unpacking, to make sure the eating-side of the implement isn't touched between its journey from dishwasher to the drawer.

Handles down is the only way to go, IMO. Image: Getty