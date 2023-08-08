Science says this one song will make your baby stop crying.

Cuddling or cajoling an inconsolable baby is all part of the parenting journey, but that doesn't mean it isn't a tough gig, especially when your baby is well-fed, watered, healthy and warm.

You just wish they could tell you what is wrong and go back to being their sweet little selves.

So, what if I told you there was a song that was SCIENTIFICALLY PROVEN to make your baby feel happy and stop crying?!

Developmental and musical psychologists at Goldsmiths University in London worked with songwriter Imogen Heap to design the perfectly named "The Happy Song" that literally hits all the right notes for tots. And their parents too.

The team worked with babies aged six months to two years and tested the music to find the right tempo, melody, and appealing samples, and voila, "The Happy Song" was born.

Watch and listen to The Happy Song by Imogen Heap. Post continues below.



Video via Imogen Heap.

Singer Imogen wrote the song when her daughter Scout was just two years old.

According to Imogen's official website, Scout was a muse for the project, singing a melody while in the studio (later discovered to be Horsey Horsey, don't you stop) that inspired the early beginnings of "The Happy Song". Her love of transport helped bring together the song's words and Scout's dad Michael provided the whistle and some backing vocals too.