'My husband gifted himself a vasectomy for his 35th birthday. I wasn't ready.'

Today is my wonderful husband's 35th birthday. He went and gifted himself a vasectomy.

Apparently, the $300.00 Oakley trail running sunglasses I bought him weren’t good enough.

Had I known he’d prefer to have his balls cupped by a man, I would have spent the money on some new shoes for myself.

Adrian, my darling husband, says his world is complete. He says he has everything he needs (plus new sunglasses), and on some days he says he has more than enough.

After Hazel, our second, Adrian often joked about getting the snip and I “joked” about having a third baby.

You know, those serious jokes where you laugh but you also raise your eyebrows and stare directly at the other person to gauge their response to aforementioned “joke”?

It’s a tricky situation.

Before conceiving Hazel, it reminded me what it was like to actually feel my body, and how being on contraception numbed so many parts of me.

After Hazel's birth I decided I didn’t want to go back on the pill or any other form of contraception. I can say honestly, similar to Adrian making the decision to get the snip, it wasn’t negotiable.

I wasn’t asking Adrian, I was telling him. I was taking my body back. So really, Adrian has had to take it upon himself to make the best possible decision regarding contraception.

Adrian lagged on getting the snip after Hazel, and he will tell you it’s because we lived rurally and it all just seemed too hard. But anybody that knows my husband knows that nothing is too hard for him, and if he wants something, he does it.