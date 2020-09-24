“We protect each other at all costs.” The full Shore School muck-up day list has been leaked.

Warning: Some of the below descriptions are explicit and highly offensive.

The muck-up scavenger hunt planned by Year 12 students at Shore, one of Sydney's most prestigious private schools, has been leaked in full online.

Titled the Triwizard Shorenament, the student-devised competition outlines a list of activities that range from relatively harmless to criminal.

"If anyone gets caught by a teacher/cops they will say that they were just having fun between the 5/6 of them and won’t mention the tournament," the document demands.

"What happens on the night stays within the night. No evidence is to be shared outside of the Year 12 2020 Shore community.

"Remember the boys’ code: We protect each other at all costs."

The full document was shared by journalist and author Clementine Ford on her Instagram Stories.

Here are all the activities and how many points would have been 'awarded' to students if they had completed this hunt. Screenshots of the document are provided below.

Five points:

- One team member makes it from one side of the carriage (touching wall) to the other without touching the ground in a train (video)

- Eyebrow slit (5 points per person)

- Group photo in only undies outside Queenwood sign (+35 naked)

- Group photo at SHORE, beers in hand (+35 naked)

- Tackie on Queenwood sign

- Human pyramid at Balmoral Rotunda

- Silly salmon into a bush

- Group photo outside Loretto in undies (+35 naked)

- Whole team photo with a security guard

- Go to a retailer in the city and scull a beer inside

- Group photo naked in front of Luna Park

- Group photo with cop

10 points:

- Scream the game of 'Penis' on public transport as loud as possible (must turn heads)

- Buy an item from a sex shop

- Get with an Asian chick

- Steal a street name/sign (+50 if you bring it to the finish line)

- Re-create the Avengers intro by jumping into Balmoral from the wharf and play it in backwards so it looks like your flying up

- Play porn out loud on public transport (pretend you have your headphones in and you don't notice)