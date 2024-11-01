Robert Rand visits the Menendez brothers every month. This is what he told us.

The first time Robert Rand met the Menendez brothers, two months after the murder of their parents in 1989, they lied to his face. They were lying to everyone, at that point.

They'd cancelled on him, multiple times, but eventually he sat down with them (an hour and a half late, mind you), in the same Beverly Hills mansion where Jose and Kitty had been shot a combined 16 times.

As he writes in his book The Menendez Murders, "I felt a chill as we walked past the open double doors leading to the room [where they died]….if I lived in the mansion, I decided I would close those doors. After passing by a second time, I thought if my parents had been murdered in that house I wouldn't even be living there".

As he explained to Mamamia's True Crime Conversations, in those initial conversations with Lyle and Erik - aged 21 and 18 at the time - they "told me several loving, caring and emotional stories about how much they miss their parents".

In one conversation, with Erik alone, Rand remembers the young man asking him for any details the detectives investigating the murders had shared with him.

"They tried to reach me," he told Rand. "But I haven't called them back."

Then he told a story about a gang fight he'd gotten into, and how it 'might' be linked to the murders.