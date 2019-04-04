Captain Tony Meadows, 84, who was pilot to Queen Elizabeth in 1979, has been found dead in his home outside London with his wife, Paula, 83.

The couple was found in their farm house in West Berkshire village Bucklebury, the home town of Kate Middleton, just two miles from The Duchess of Cambridge’s parent’s home.

“This is a tragic incident in which two people have died,” Detective Chief Inspector Andy Howard said.

“We are currently investigating and have launched a murder inquiry but we are not looking for anybody else in connection with this incident,” he added.

“There is no danger to the public so people locally should not have any undue cause for concern.”

The retired Concorde pilot and his wife, who had dementia, were found in the home they had lived in for 30 years, after a concerned neighbour called the police.

Tony Meadows flew the Queen on Concorde in 1979, captaining the flight to Kuwait en route to Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s three week tour of the Middle East.

A neighbour to the couple told described the pair as a “nice, outgoing, friendly couple”, telling the Reading Chronicle that tragedies such as this are uncommon in the quiet country town.

Another witness added that in his 25 years living in the small town, he had only seen one police car.

