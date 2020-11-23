The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Tuesday November 24.

QLD border to open to NSW on December 1.

Queensland's border will open to all of NSW on December 1, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced.

The Sunshine State will also open to Victoria on December 1 too, if Victoria maintains no new COVID-19 cases tomorrow.

"Can I say to New South Wales – we welcome you to Queensland from December 1. We know how tough this has been on families. This is a great day," Palaszczuk told reporters.

"It's exciting news and it has met the requirements that [Chief Health Officer] Dr Young has set. In further good news, tomorrow is the day that Victoria will meet that threshold as well.

Qld to open border to all of NSW from December 1. Sydney-siders are finally welcome.



Victorians also on track to be allowed in from December 1. That will be confirmed tomorrow. @9NewsAUS — Rob Morrison (@RMorrison9) November 23, 2020

Dr Young said the state was waiting to see how South Australia's outbreak unfolded before making a decision about that state.

Qatar eyes 3 years jail for strip searches, as parents of abandoned baby found.

Prosecutors in Qatar say the airport police officers who ordered forced internal medical examinations of female passengers after an abandoned newborn was discovered in a rubbish bin face possible three-year prison sentences.

Prosecutors did not say how many police officers at Hamad International Airport faced charges over the October 2 incident that sparked widespread anger in Australia, a key destination for the state-owned Qatar Airways.

"Extensive investigations revealed that some employees of the Airport Security Department acted unilaterally by summoning female medical staff to conduct external examination to some female passengers, thinking that what they had done was within the law," a statement from prosecutors said.