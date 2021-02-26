Last night a man named Tim appeared on Q+A. His story had the host holding back tears.

Timothy Granger is 56. He's a husband, a father of two adult children, physically fit, a retired business owner.

Yet, already, he is facing the prospect of going into aged care.

Tim lives with younger-onset Alzheimer's disease — a form of dementia. It's degenerative, irreversible and impairs memory, thinking and behaviour.

On Thursday night, Tim and his daughter, Prue, appeared on ABC's current affairs panel programme, Q+A, to share their story. The episode focused on aged care, ahead of the imminent release of the report from the Royal Commission into the quality and safety of the sector.

"I think what makes it scary is he's so much younger," Prue told the panel.

Watch: Hamish Macdonald blinks back tears over Tim's story.

"He's going to be potentially going [into care] in his 60s or sooner, which we really want to avoid. But if that occurs, how can he live his best life in these facilities that aren't really set up for him at his age?"

When it comes time for his family to make that decision, Tim acknowledged, "That's going to be difficult and, probably, it's going to be hard for them as well."

The Australians falling through the gaps.

Though dementia more commonly affects seniors, it's estimated that 28,300 Australians under the age of 65 live with some form of the disease.

The early symptoms of confusion, memory loss and spatial difficulties ultimately give way to steep cognitive decline that results in the person being entirely dependent on others.