The Disappearance Of Sydney Model Revelle Balmain

It was November 1994 and Jan Balmain was confused. She was waiting for her 22-year-old daughter Revelle to get off the train from Sydney to Newcastle. Revelle was supposed to be visiting before heading off to Japan for a career changing modelling gig.

But Revelle never got off the train. Instead, hours earlier Revelle, who was working as a sex worker as well as a model, allegedly finished her shift at a client’s house, was dropped at a nearby bar, and was never heard from again. Her possessions littered the streets of Bellevue Hill where she lived.

In this episode we speak with award winning journalist and author Caroline Overington.

Caroline investigated the disappearance of Revelle in the late 1990s for the Good Weekend Magazine. She has also covered high profile missing person’s cases such as the disappearance of William Tyrell for The Australian podcast ‘Nowhere Child’. Her work as a journalist has made her a revered fixture in the Australian media landscape.

CREDITS

Guests: Caroline Overington https://www.carolineoverington.com/

Host: Jessie Stephens

Producer and editor: Elise Cooper

RESEARCH

CONTACT US

Tell us what you think of the show via email at [email protected] or on the PodPhone 02 8999 9386.

Join our closed Facebook community to discuss this episode. Just search True Crime Conversations on Facebook or follow this link https://bit.ly/3982S5P