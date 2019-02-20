What To Do When A Loved One Dies On Holidays

In 2012, 24-year-old Nicole Fitzsimons was holidaying in Thailand when she was fatally injured in a motorbike accident. Sadly this isn't an isolated event, with the latest statistics from the Department of Foreign Affairs showing that on average an Australian dies every one and a half days in Thailand.

Would you know what to do if your loved one died on a holiday?

In today's episode, Nicole's sister Kate will share her story from the days and weeks after Nicole's death. And we will be joined by Janelle Chalmers aka ‘Chalmer the Embalmer’ to find out what we need to know about a bodies final journey home.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Extra special credit to Kate Fitzsimons for sharing her story so openly and eloquently. To find out more about the foundation she set up in Nicole's honour, please visit www.nicolefitzsimons.com

Thanks to our special guest Janelle Chalmers from www.bowraodea.com.au

If you need more information on repatriating a body or need consular assistance head to www.smarttraveller.gov.au.

To read more about Kate's story https://www.mamamia.com.au/australian-death-overseas/

