Pete Evans And The Butterfly Effect

mamamia out loud

a day ago · 37 minutes

Pete Evans And The Butterfly Effect
Back
play Episode

You might have noticed Pete Evans has been back in the headlines this week, after he posted a Nazi symbol on his social media. Mia explains why we're lifting our Pete ban to talk about his latest controversy. 

Plus, the 8 hour workday was a concept thought up by one man 100 years ago, so why have we barely questioned it since? A burnout coach has gone viral on TikTok for highlighting the origins of the 8 hour working day, suggesting the framework is tragically outdated.

And, a group therapy about how to deal with a toxic comment in public.  

THE END BITS

Recommendations: Holly wants you to read An Unusual Boy by Fiona Higgins. Read Jessie's article on Pete Evans here. 

Follow us on Instagram @MamamiaOutLoud 

CREDITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright and Jessie Stephens.

Producer: Emma Gillespie

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at [email protected]  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

More Episodes

Pete Evans And The Butterfly Effect

37 minutes  ·  a day ago

The Politics Of A $30,000 Face

39 minutes  ·  3 days ago

The Salad Rule

36 minutes  ·  6 days ago

The Canberra Sex Bubble

37 minutes  ·  10 Nov 2020

BONUS: Mia & Amelia Lester Debrief On The US Election

47 minutes  ·  09 Nov 2020

The Woman The World Is Talking About Today

34 minutes  ·  08 Nov 2020

Quizzish: Does Celia Pacquola Know More Than Luke McGregor?

40 minutes  ·  06 Nov 2020

The Meltdown Of An Injured Narcissist

37 minutes  ·  05 Nov 2020

US Election: It's Going To Be A Long Week

25 minutes  ·  03 Nov 2020

Why You're Wrong About Your Personality Type

25 minutes  ·  03 Nov 2020

FOGO Is The New FOMO

37 minutes  ·  01 Nov 2020

There's No Good Way To Talk About An 18 Year Old's Body

33 minutes  ·  29 Oct 2020

Australians Will Talk About This Day For Generations

31 minutes  ·  27 Oct 2020

Fake Melania 2.0

38 minutes  ·  25 Oct 2020

The Incredible Cost Of Melbourne's Lockdown

40 minutes  ·  22 Oct 2020

Nobody Needs To See That On Zoom

36 minutes  ·  20 Oct 2020

Not All Nipples Are Created Equal

29 minutes  ·  18 Oct 2020

How To Tell If You're Rich In Australia

37 minutes  ·  15 Oct 2020

Australia's Worst Boyfriend

42 minutes  ·  13 Oct 2020

The Right To Bare Bottoms

31 minutes  ·  11 Oct 2020

Load More
Search
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout