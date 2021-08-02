ROAD TEST: I’m a mum of 2 with no time to exercise. So we tried Optus Sport Fitness workouts for a week.

Exercise. Ugh. We have a love/hate relationship these days.

By the time I strap my breastfeeding boobs into a sports bra, cover my tummy with a loose fitting tee, pull on my tights, tie up my hair, find a pair of matching, hole-less socks and shove my hooves into my joggers, I’m already exhausted.

This has only really come after having (and keeping) two tiny humans alive – my 10-year-old daughter who thinks she’s 18 and my 1-year-old daughter who thinks she’s a puppy.

With work, sporting commitments, flute lessons, cooking, cleaning, play dates, sleepovers, lions, tigers and bears (oh my), my head, heart and body come last. Every. Single. Time.

Image: Supplied.

I used to be super fit before having my kids. I ran walked a half marathon, went to the gym a thousand times a week and was player of the year at my soccer club at the ripe old age of 25.

I actually lost 21 kilos after deciding to dedicate my life to exercise and a healthier lifestyle.

But then that dedication had to shift and so did my time. Work, babies, my motivation slowly melted away and I didn’t feel like I had the time anymore.

The motivation is what I really want back – to find energy and use it for myself! I want to feel alive again, have endorphins swimming around my body producing mental clarity and a proper sense of enjoyment. But without it having to take so much time, money and effort to get ready to walk out the door.

And just like pure magic, Optus Sport Fitness came into my life. It’s literally fitness at my fingertips and doesn’t require a tight french braid, matching activewear or iPod arm band (or whatever the latest thing is these days, I can't keep up!).