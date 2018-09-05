Netflix is about to delete a bunch of movies. Here are 5 to watch before they disappear.

HURRY.

We have very important information and you will want to be seated for this.

Netflix Australia is taking a handful of movies away from us. In total, it is removing 57 movies and TV shows in September which seems both cruel and unnecessary.

BUT ENOUGH TIME WASTING PLEASE.

Here are the five you need to watch before Netflix steals them from inside our computers and buries them in a shallow grave.

1. The Gift

If you haven't watched The Gift then I need you to trust me. It's really, really good.

It has a 92 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and for good reason. Starring Joel Edgerton, Jason Bateman and Rebecca Hall it's a psychological horror-thriller.

A young married couple (played by Bateman and Hall) are at home when they start receiving unusual gifts from a former acquaintance (Edgerton). Their seemingly perfect lives begin to fall apart and a secret is uncovered.

Disappears September 7.

2. American Sniper

Directed by Clint Eastwood, the 2014 film is a biographical war drama starring Bradley Cooper who plays Chris Kyle. After four tours of duty in Iraq, Kyle returns home only to discover he is haunted by the trauma of war.

Disappears September 6.

3. Dreamgirls

Dreamgirls has Beyonce in it. I repeat: Beyonce.

The 2006 film is based on a musical by the same name, and also stars Danny Glover, Jennifer Hudson, Jamie Foxx, Eddie Murphy and Anika Noni Rose.

Though a work of fiction, Dreamgirls is inspired by the history of Motown and the rise of The Supremes.

The film won two Oscars at the Academy Awards and features an all African-American cast.

Disappears September 7.

4. The Imitation Game.