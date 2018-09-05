Netflix is about to delete a bunch of movies. Here are 5 to watch before they disappear.

HURRY.
We have very important information and you will want to be seated for this.
Netflix Australia is taking a handful of movies away from us. In total, it is removing 57 movies and TV shows in September which seems both cruel and unnecessary.
BUT ENOUGH TIME WASTING PLEASE.
Here are the five you need to watch before Netflix steals them from inside our computers and buries them in a shallow grave.
1. The Gift
If you haven't watched The Gift then I need you to trust me. It's really, really good.
It has a 92 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and for good reason. Starring Joel Edgerton, Jason Bateman and Rebecca Hall it's a psychological horror-thriller.
A young married couple (played by Bateman and Hall) are at home when they start receiving unusual gifts from a former acquaintance (Edgerton). Their seemingly perfect lives begin to fall apart and a secret is uncovered.
Disappears September 7.
2. American Sniper
Directed by Clint Eastwood, the 2014 film is a biographical war drama starring Bradley Cooper who plays Chris Kyle. After four tours of duty in Iraq, Kyle returns home only to discover he is haunted by the trauma of war.
Disappears September 6.
3. Dreamgirls
Dreamgirls has Beyonce in it. I repeat: Beyonce.
The 2006 film is based on a musical by the same name, and also stars Danny Glover, Jennifer Hudson, Jamie Foxx, Eddie Murphy and Anika Noni Rose.
Though a work of fiction, Dreamgirls is inspired by the history of Motown and the rise of The Supremes.
The film won two Oscars at the Academy Awards and features an all African-American cast.
Disappears September 7.
4. The Imitation Game.
Based on the life of Alan Turing, played by Benedict Cumberbatch, The Imitation Game is a historical drama set during World War II.
Turing, a Cambridge mathematician, leads a team of crypt-analysts, including Joan Clarke played by Keira Knightley, in an attempt the break the Germans' Enigma code.
His personal life, however, lands him in prison.
Disappears September 7.
5. The Notebook.
Surely you've... nevermind.
Starring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams, The Notebook is potentially the most iconic romantic drama of the last goddamn century.
You'll cry.
Disappears September 7.
Take a day off work. Plan a movie night. Just be sure you've ticked all these movies off your list before they vanish forever.
Don't forget the Dinsey movies going too. Went to watch Moana on Sunday afternoon and it's already gone. Not sure who was more upset, me or the 2 year old! Quite possibly me!
Yep, we had the same drama on the weekend. Had to go buy the DVD...
Probably worth grabbing a spare incase the kids scratch it up. Disney's policy of putting things into the vault to create artificial demand is pretty baffling...
I will be buying it, mostly for me. My two will only think about it if I mention it so I guess that's a good thing. I do like a good Sunday arvo movie wind-down after a busy weekend with the tiny human.
Even as someone who really enjoys war movies, the love people have for American Sniper baffles me so much...
Yep, me too. The most ridiculous, melodramatic, overblown, patriotic yankee wankfest i have ever seen.
I am an American and I have NO INTENTION of watching this movie, I never did. I do not watch most of the macho violent movies that are made. Neither do I watch all of the movies and shows that are all about sexuality and other kinds of sinning and commandment breaking. Who meeds it, save money and make and keep friends. Read a good book, walk your dog, develop and/or practice a talent or an ability.
Any reason you can't do all of those things and watch movies?
I know I do.
Plus, knowing the actual story of the guys life makes mythologising him feel suuuuuuper wrong.
I just couldn't get over a movie with so many big name people attached couldn't reshoot a scene so the baby is not SO clearly a plastic doll...