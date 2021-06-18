What Elton John, Madonna, Beyoncé, and Sia all have in common... and it definitely surprised the Mamamia team.﻿

If you asked us a few months ago what Elton John, Madonna, Beyoncé and Sia all have in common, we would have said sequins and the kind of iconic pop songs which are guaranteed to pack the dancefloor at any (socially distanced) event.

And now these musical legends have one more thing in common: they all feature on the soundtrack for Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

When Baz Luhrmann’s revolutionary film Moulin Rouge! hit cinemas in 2001, it was an instant box office hit.

Set in the Parisian nightclub Moulin Rouge in 1899, the film followed the story of Christian (Ewan McGregor), a young English writer, who starts a deadly affair with Satine (Nicole Kidman), the star courtesan of the club. But the club’s patron the Duke also has his sights set on Satine and soon a dangerous love triangle forms, as Christian and Satine fight to stay together against the odds.

The film cemented Nicole Kidman as one of Hollywood’s brightest stars and made Ewan McGregor a household name.

Moulin Rouge! made $180 million at the box office, and racked up eight Oscar nominations, including Best Picture. It was adored by critics and audiences alike.

Image: Global Creatures.

Its soundtrack, which was played in living rooms and on car stereos around the world, went double platinum. And the music video for Christina Aguilera, Lil’ Kim, Mya, and P!nk’s ‘Lady Marmalade’ became an iconic piece of pop culture which defined feminism and girl power at the turn of the century.