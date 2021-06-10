An on-set injury and an 'atrocious' audition: 6 things you didn't know about Moulin Rouge!

It’s been 20 years since Australian director Baz Luhrmann blew our minds with Moulin Rouge! And whether you loved it or just feel bewildered by it, no one who saw it could forget it.

The musical, which follows a love affair between a poet, Christian (Ewan McGregor), and a courtesan, Satine (Nicole Kidman), at the Moulin Rouge cabaret in Paris, won two Oscars.

Here’s a glimpse into the long and complicated process of making the much-loved film.

Side note: Moulin Rouge! The Musical is playing at Melbourne’s Regent Theatre from August 13, 2021. Take a look at a sneak peek below. Post continues after video.



Video via Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

1. Nicole Kidman suffered some shocking injuries.

While working on the film, Nicole Kidman broke a rib after being thrown in the air and caught repeatedly while shooting the musical number, 'Diamonds Are A Girl’s Best Friend'.

"I kept dancing," Kidman told ET. "I didn’t realise I’d even broken it for five days. I thought I’d pulled a muscle."

Later on, Kidman re-broke her rib while getting into a corset.

"I had this thing that I wanted to get my waist down to 18 inches [46cm], which Vivien Leigh had on Gone With The Wind and I was just like, 'Tighter, tighter!'" she shared on The Graham Norton Show.

As if that wasn’t enough, Kidman also ruptured her knee cartilage and had to shoot the last part of the movie in a wheelchair.

"When she says in the film, 'A real actress,' she's in a wheelchair with her leg up," Luhrmann told The Guardian.

After filming finished, Kidman’s knee injury flared up again, and she had to pull out of Panic Room, with the role going to Jodie Foster instead.

2. Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal both tried out for the role of Christian.

According to Luhrmann, Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal both sang beautifully, but it was decided that Christian shouldn’t be played by someone so young.