Missy Higgins performed in front of millions on NYE. Behind the scenes, she'd been 'crying all day'.

Missy Higgins sings and writes about love, loss, heartbreak, and healing.

It comes from a personal place. Especially her new songs that are about her recent divorce from playwright Dan Lee.

One of the tracks on her new album The Second Act, reflects on the day of their split.

"Him and I had broken up that day, and I was set to perform at the ABC New Year's Eve broadcast. I remember thinking, I have to get up in front of millions of people on live television, sing and put a brave face on," Higgins tells Mamamia's But Are You Happy podcast.

"I'd been crying all day. But I smiled, put on my blue velvet dress, and did my best acting job ever."

As the fireworks went off over the Sydney Harbour Bridge, Higgins gave a sigh of relief that her performance was over. She could sit in her feelings again.

"The girl in my band and I just all held each other and I cried as they held me."

Watch: Missy Higgins on ABC's Anh Brush With Fame. Post continues below.



ABC.

Growing up, nothing could put a dampener on Higgins' spirit. From high school onwards though, she says her confidence began to falter. The inner doubt became far louder.

"All my diary entries from high school are like 'I was born on another planet. Why do I feel like such an alien?'"

When fame came about through her music, those inner doubts were then exacerbated — especially because everyone was obsessed with Higgins' love life.