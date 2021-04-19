The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Tuesday April 20.

'Bizarre' government-backed consent video criticised.

The federal government is under fire from within its own ranks for a "clumsy" video on consent released as part of a new sex education campaign.

Education Minister Alan Tudge last week launched a raft of online resources to help teach school students about respectful relationships.

In one video published on The Good Society website, a young woman smears a milkshake on a man's face in a bid to convey consent.

WATCH: There’s anger this morning over a Federal Government video that uses milkshakes and tacos to teach children about sexual consent. #9Today pic.twitter.com/pITkuT9aTp — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) April 19, 2021

"It's just a funny game, Bailey. I know you really like my milkshake," she says in the video titled "moving the line".

Other obscure demonstrations include a man with a spear gun attempting to coerce his female partner concerned by sharks to go for a swim at a beach, and a man eating a taco in reference to sexual assault.

While sympathetic to those trying to broach these difficult topics, Nationals Senator Matt Canavan said the milkshake video failed to strike the right tone.

"With something as sensitive as this, we're probably best just to be direct," he told ABC TV on Monday.

"I'm no expert in this field, but I think these sort of clumsy metaphors probably do make more confusion for young children than help."

Labor MP Kristy McBain agreed, describing the government-approved sex education video as "bizarre".

"To do it like that was really clumsy. It didn't make sense," she said.