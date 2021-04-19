The Morrison government funded a new 'consent education' campaign. The result is... bizarre.

What do sharks, tacos and milkshakes have to do with sexual consent? Well, according to the Morrison government, a lot.

The government has launched a new consent campaign in which they attempt to use sharks, tacos and milkshakes to educate the youth about sex. But rape prevention advocates have labelled the videos "confusing" and argue the campaign fails to meet national standards on sexual assault education.

One video uses a taco clarify for students that an "object is an object" and a "person is a person," whilst another video sees a woman smear a man’s face with a milkshake as the voice-over explains this is "not good" because it "moves the line".

Confused? That has been the overwhelming reaction to the new videos.

Video via Mamamia

The Morrison Government funded The Good Society to produce the videos, which are now available on their website.

The campaign has received a slew of criticism from the public at large as well as rape prevention advocates. Here's what you need to know.

What are the videos designed to do?

The Good Society is part of the Australian Government's 'Respect Matters' program which aims to promote respectful relationships education in all Australian schools. To do this, they provide tools for teachers, students and parents with the ultimate goal to teach children and teenagers about consent.

In these newly released videos, teenagers act out various skits as a narrator explains the connection to consent.

For example, one video sees a male eat a taco as the narrator helpfully explains the "taco has no opinion about whether or not you eat it... because a taco is an object".