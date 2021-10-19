MIA FREEDMAN: 'I've known Lisa Wilkinson for 30 years. Here's what the public doesn't know about her.'

October 2017

I can’t remember how I found out that Lisa Wilkinson was leaving the Today show. But I remember it came as a shock. Not just to me, as it turns out.

To Australia. And also to Lisa.

But I didn’t know that yet.

It was an ordinary Monday night in October 2017 and I was already in my pyjamas. I was doing some work when a news alert came up. Lisa had abruptly left the Today show after 10 years.

Wait, did I miss a meeting?

It’s weird hearing news about a friend via... the news. But there are many weird things about having a friend who happens to be beloved by most of the country. People are invested in every aspect of her life.

I hadn’t spoken to her for a while and I knew that contract negotiations had been dragging, but this was huge.

Watch: Lisa Wilkinson on finding out Karl was paid more to do the same job.



Video via Mamamia

I looked around for my phone and realised it was in another room. A missed call and a text message from Lisa’s husband, Pete.

Yes, it was true. She was leaving Nine but going to Channel Ten. Great new job. An announcement was about to be made. She was OK. Shaken but OK.

Without even thinking, I slipped on my Ugg boots, grabbed a bottle of champagne out of the fridge, got in my car and drove across the Harbour Bridge to her house. It was 9:30pm.

I arrived to a surprisingly calm scene. Lisa still had her TV makeup on from the show that morning and unlike me, she wasn’t wearing her pyjamas. Neither was Pete.

His face was knitted into a mix of concern and pride as he fielded calls. They were coming in fast from concerned friends and family who had heard the news and wanted to know what on earth was going on. Lisa? Leaving Today? But why?

Great question. Nobody seemed to be able to answer it.