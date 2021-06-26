A face you're seeing everywhere: Everything we know about Meryl Streep's 4 kids.

Meryl Streep is, without doubt, one of the best-known actors of all time. But for such a popular celeb, her family life has remained largely out of the spotlight.

Streep and her sculptor husband, Don Gummer, married in 1978 after dating for six months and had four children together.

Today, their eldest and only son, Henry, is 41; their first daughter, Mamie, is 37; Grace is 35; and their youngest, Louisa, is 30.

Here's everything we know about their creative offspring.

Henry Wolfe

Meryl Streep and Don Gummer's eldest son, Henry Wolfe (he goes by his first and middle name), is 41 years old.

Of all of Streep's children, Wolfe is the only one to move away from acting to pursue music.

"For me, music was more stimulating from day to day," he told the New York Daily News in 2011.

"It was something that I didn't need to be working on a project to practise. I can do it whenever and I get satisfaction from completing songs that I never really got from acting."

Wolfe started an indie band called Bravo Silva in the early 2000s before moving into solo work and releasing several EPs.

"The fact that my mum is who she is can be overshadowing," Henry said in 2011.

"Sometimes I worry that my story isn't good enough. Sure, my mum is part of the story and I don't get pissed when people ask me about her, but I wish I had something that could eclipse that as far as compelling storylines."

He married his wife, Tamryn Gummer, in 2019 and the pair had their first daughter, Ida June Gummer, mid 2020.