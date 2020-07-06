The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Tuesday July 7.

Victorian borders closing tonight as daily cases top 127.

Victoria has been cut off from the rest of Australia after notching a record number of coronavirus cases, with NSW shutting its border for the first time in a century at 11.59pm on Tuesday.

"We have, all of us, agreed that the best thing to do is to close the border," Premier Daniel Andrews said on Monday.

"That closure will be enforced on the NSW side so as not to be a drain on resources that are very much focused on fighting the virus right now across our state."

From today, no one from Melbourne will be allowed to enter New South Wales, with that extended to the entire state of Victoria tomorrow. #9Today pic.twitter.com/R2pnnAwAiZ — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) July 6, 2020

People can apply for border crossing exemptions, while specific arrangements will be in place for residents in border towns.

Two suspected cases of COVID-19 have been identified in the region of border town Albury, NSW Health said in a statement on Monday.

"One suspected case had recently travelled to Melbourne and had returned prior to hotspot travel restrictions coming into force," it said.

NSW was the last state to close its borders to Victoria, after the southern state hit its highest daily increase in cases at 127 and two deaths on Monday.

A man in his 90s died in hospital on Sunday night, while a man in his 60s died on Monday, bringing the national pandemic death toll to 106.

Nine public housing towers at Flemington and North Melbourne are in complete lockdown with 53 confirmed cases among them.

The state government says it has distributed 3000 meals, 1000 food hampers and 250 personal care packs to residents, while the charity FareShare has provided more than 3000 prepared meals and 4500 pastries.