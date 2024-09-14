Megan knew she didn’t want presents for her next milestone birthday. So she sent her friends an email.

On a recent episode of Mamamia Out Loud, Mia Freedman posed a question to Holly Wainwright and Jessie Stephens about milestone birthdays.

"Narcissistic or a bloody good idea?" Mia asked. "I have a question about the best way to celebrate a milestone birthday."

First, she reminded her co-hosts of Meghan Markle's 40th birthday — when the Duchess of Sussex asked 40 friends, activists, athletes, artists, and world leaders to contribute 40 minutes to support women re-entering the workforce.

Then she shared the story of a different Megan.

Megan Vered, who marked a milestone birthday with the help of 70 people.

For her 70th birthday, the San Francisco writer decided she didn't want a fuss, but rather to share experiences with her loved ones.

Sharing her story with HuffPost Personal, Megan wrote: "I asked myself, what can I do to fill my memory bank? Swim 70 laps? Make 70 charity donations? String a necklace with 70 heirloom beads?

"More than anything, I wanted to spend cherished time with loved ones."

Megan marked her 70th birthday with the help of 70 people. Image: Instagram/@meganvered